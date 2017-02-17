Nova Scotia man dies in workplace incident while shovelling snow from a roof

A Nova Scotia man has died in a workplace accident while shovelling snow off a roof.

According to a release from East Hants District RCMP, a 31-year-old man was shoveling snow from the roof of a home under construction on Ashdale Road Friday morning in South Rawdon.

The man fell off the roof, and shortly afterwards the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene.

The man was taken to Hants Community Hospital in Windsor where he was pronounced dead.

East Hants District RCMP is investigating the matter with help from members of the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, the Medical Examiner's Office, and the labour department.

The police said their thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.