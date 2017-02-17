Nova Scotia pedestrian dies after being hit by car while crossing highway

A Nova Scotia senior has died after being struck by a car.

According to a Barrington RCMP release, just before 7 p.m. Thursday three people were attempting to cross Highway 3 in Barrington Passage.

One man, a 75-year-old from Barrington Passage, crossed and was struck by an oncoming car.

The man died at the scene. Paramedics responded, but were not able to resuscitate him. No one else was hurt.

A RCMP Traffic Analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.

One lane of Highway 3 was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.