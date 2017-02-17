'Standing up for the first time:' why these striking Nova Scotia teachers are protesting in Halifax

A rally outside of the Province House on Friday was likely the teachers' union's final salvo in a 16-month-long battle with the government.

The sound of noisemakers and cheering could be heard inside the legislature all day as more than 1,000 people gathered to protest a bill that would impose a four-year contract on teachers.

The bill came after three proposed agreements were voted down by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) membership and a lengthy work-to-rule campaign, which began on Dec. 5.

Metro Halifax talked with some educators who were participating in the first-ever teacher strike in Nova Scotia history.

Stephanie Dean-Moore

Stephanie Dean-Moore is a teacher and school counsellor at Hants East Rural High, an hour north of Halifax.

She said the government must listen to the Province’s teachers, those who are intimately familiar with the issues facing the education system.

“If we’re standing up for the first time in our 122 year history as a union, there’s a reason why,” she said.

Bill 75 would leave the issues teachers have been fighting for unresolved, according to Dean-Moore.

“We’re at a crisis situation,” she said. “We cannot meet the needs of our youth the way our classrooms are today.”

Dana Ferguson

Dana Ferguson is a speech language pathologist with 27 years of experience who serves three schools in the Bedford area.

The thought of a large crowd and biting winds made Friday’s rally seem unappealing to Ferguson at first, but she said the sense of community had left her exhilarated.

“I was not looking forward to it, but being down here with friends and seeing people I haven’t seen in a long time is part of the excitement,” she said flanked by her colleagues.

“We’re all here today to be united,” she said. “To show the government that we’re still not going to take this lying down.”

Ferguson called on McNeil to, “keep democracy going”.

“We need more support, our kids need more support,” she said.

Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown took a brief interlude from the chorus of noisemakers to express her frustration about the government’s decision to impose a contract.

If the legislation moved forward, she said, “I’d be sad that my government--that my employer--had so little respect for me, and my voice, and my concerns.”

“We’re not just 9,300 teachers,” she said. “We’re 9,300 Nova Scotians with friends and families who will be voting in the next election.”

Burgeoning classroom sizes and a lack of resources are some of the issues that forced teachers out of the class and in front of the legislature, according to Brown, a teacher at Dartmouth High.

“I have a Canadian history class of 38 students. I have language arts classes in the mid-thirties,” she said. “I’m not a doctor. I’m not a social worker. I’m a teacher. I don’t know how to deal with kids who have anxiety that’s so crippling that they can’t leave their house. I don’t know what to do to help them.”

Damion Pollard

Damion Pollard said his presence at the rally is about putting the social science lessons he organizes at the junior high in Fall River into practice.

“As a social studies teacher, I don’t feel like a hypocrite teaching my students about the power of government and the responsibilities that they have to the people,” he said.

Despite the work-to-rule campaign and a lengthy negotiations process, Pollard was glad to see some of his students out in support.

“Now my students are seeing and experiencing this and realizing that they do matter,” he said.

Pollard knows the message he will bring back to the classroom under an imposed contract.

“I would have to tell them . . . the government that’s in power has just decided not to listen and really has no respect or care for their needs as students in this province,” he said.

Tim MacLeod

“I didn’t think we would ever be here, but I’m very very proud at the moment,” Tim MacLeod said with his young daughter, Kelby strapped to his chest. “The energy here is showing the government that we truly are united.”

Chants of “Stephen” echoed from loudspeakers, taunting Premier McNeil, as the veteran biology teacher decried the government’s bill.

“What they’re offering on the table now does nothing but destroy morale in schools,” he said.

“It’s taking away our collective bargaining rights. It’s bad for all unions. They’re an anti-union government introducing anti-union legislation.”

If successful, the legislation would limit teachers’ options under work-to-rule campaigns in the future.

A commission to study teachers’ working conditions under Bill 57 is unnecessary, according to MacLeod.

“They don’t need to pay commissions, they don’t have to create committees,” he said. “We know what’s wrong.”