Police looking for suspect in two Halifax robberies

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect after two robberies in Halifax last week.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says a man went into the Shell station on Robie Street just after 2 a.m. last Saturday, demanded cash and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, police say the smoke shop at the Superstore on Young Street was robbed and a man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in either incident, and police say there was “no weapon seen or indicated” in the second.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both robberies. He’s described as a white man in his 30s with scruffy facial hair, missing teeth and a tattoo on the back of his neck. At the time of the robberies, he was wearing a dark coloured jacket, a dark coloured toque, jeans and black shoes.