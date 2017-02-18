Halifax Mooseheads fade away in battle with Charlottetown Islanders

For the second night in a row without Nico Hischier, the Halifax Mooseheads struggled to create scoring chances.

Facing the QMJHL’s highest-scoring offence, the Mooseheads lost 5-1 against the Charlottetown Islanders in front of 8,349 fans at the Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night.

“We played well for two periods. We kind of just ran out of gas in the third there, strayed away from our style of play again and it’s really costing us lately,” said 20-year-old winger Jake Coughler who was facing his former team.

Halifax was outshot 27-21 as they lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 3-6-1-0 in their last ten games.

“We’re not getting enough shots, it’s as simple as that. Eleven shots through two periods just isn’t enough in this league,” Coughler said.

The Mooseheads came out strong, shutting down the high-octane Islanders power-play unit twice in the first period and looked nothing like the team that allowed five goals in the first period of a 9-0 loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday night.

“I actually think the team played well today. We bounced back from a bad game yesterday,” said captain Keigan Goetz. “The outcome isn’t what we wanted and it’s not what we thought we should have got.”

Islanders forward Gregor MacLeod broke the deadlock in the second period with his sixth goal of the season.

The game was still up for grabs entering the third period with Charlottetown clinging to a 1-0 lead, but the floodgates opened when William Bower and Daniel Sprong scored in the first five minutes of the final frame.

In a desperate attempt to generate offense, goalie Alex Gravel was pulled in favour of an extra skater multiple times in the final six minutes. Sprong scored his second of the game on the empty net and Matthew Grouchy added an insurance marker with Gravel back between the pipes. Raphaël Lavoie had Halifax’s only goal late in the game.

Gravel finished the night with 22 saves on 26 shots as he started his fourth consecutive game. Veteran Blade Mann-Dixon remains sideliend with a lower-body injury.

Leading goal-scorer Nico Hischier was a late scratch but will return to the lineup next game. Defenceman Walter Flower and centre Barrett Dachyshyn also missed the game with injuries.