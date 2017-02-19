Snowblowers sales surge as Maritimers dig themselves out of back-to-back storms

HALIFAX — Maritimers continue to dig themselves out of back-to-back snow dumps that have hit the East Coast.

Some residents are still searching for their lawn ornaments after a series of storms clobbered Atlantic Canada last week.

Nova Scotia's online plow tracker showed more than 35 snow-clearing vehicles working on the province's roads Sunday.

A spokesperson for the City of Halifax says around 200 crew have been working "around-the-clock," but it could be another week until sidewalks are fully cleared of last week's 80 centimetres of snowfall.

An official with Charlottetown's public works says the cleanup is almost over as around 40 trucks were working this weekend to haul snow out of the downtown area.

Management at Home Depot stores in Fredericton and Saint John, N.B., say they've seen a spike in snowblower sales and a Halifax location had to order an extra shipment to keep up with demand.