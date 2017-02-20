Halifax condo and mobile home owners could see stormwater fee refund

If you live in a condo or mobile home in Halifax Regional Municipality, you may see a discount on your tax bill this year.

Council will debate a recommendation at its Tuesday meeting to provide refunds for people who paid the municipality’s stormwater right-of-way fee more than once on their last tax bill.

The fee originates from a 2013 Utility and Review Board order that the municipality pay Halifax Water $3.9 million annually for stormwater run-off from municipal streets and sidewalks. Halifax Water used to collect a $39 fee from homeowners itself. Council voted in 2015 to bring the fee in house, raise it to $42, and charge it to each taxable account in the serviceable area.

That had the unintended consequence of charging some people two or three times: condo owners who also pay tax on storage units and parking spaces paid $42 for their condo, $42 for their storage unit, and $42 for their parking spaces, and mobile home owners paid $42 even though the owners of mobile home parks also paid $42.

The proposed administrative order in front of council would pay back $42 to more than 3,700 condo and mobile home accounts through a one-time tax discount.

“This a step in the right direction, but not far enough for my comfort level,” Coun. Tim Outhit said in an interview.

Outhit’s issue is that when Halifax Water levied the fee, it was charged one time to an entire condo building, meaning a building with 100 units paid once, and each condo owner paid their share. Now, 100 condo owners each pay $42.

This administrative order wouldn’t refund condo owners the fee they paid on their condo itself, just the second and third fees they paid for storage units and parking spots.

Outhit wants to see condo owners credited for every time they paid the fee, and he wants to put the responsibility for collecting it back on Halifax Water.

That option is on the table for council in another report coming Tuesday morning during committee of the whole.

Staff’s recommendation is to create an area tax rate charging those within the Halifax Water stormwater area. Other options include putting the fee on the general tax rate; putting it on an urban/suburban rate; and handing the responsibility back to Halifax Water.

The general or area tax rates would work out to between $25 and $29 on the average tax bill, but Outhit still doesn’t see that as fair to condo owners.

“It’s on the principal where if it was on the water bill, they’d only be paying it once through the condo corp,” he said.

Coun. Russell Walker, who first pushed to get the fee off Halifax Water bills and onto tax bills, agrees.

“It was a lot simpler when it was on the water bill, although it didn’t seem like it at the time, but it’s one of these things,” he said in an interview. “I was wrong.”

Outhit doesn’t think his colleagues will share that view.

“I don’t think the majority of council really shares our concern about how unjust this is to condo owners,” he said.