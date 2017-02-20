Late heroics lift Halifax Mooseheads over Moncton Wildcats

A last minute goal from the top line brought the Mooseheads four-game losing streak to an end.

Halifax’s leading scorer, Max Fortier, found the back of the net to give the Herd a 2-1 win over the Moncton Wildcats Monday afternoon.

“We worked hard all game, the goalies played amazing on either side. It was rewarding for all the team to put that goal in,” said Fortier, whose game-winner was his 29th goal of the season.

Having Nico Hischier back after missing a pair of games also gave the Herd a much-needed boost. The Swiss centre assisted on Fortier’s goal, had six shots and won nine of 14 faceoffs.

Despite outshooting Moncton 16-2 in the second period, Halifax couldn’t sneak a puck past Wildcat’s goalie Matthew Waite as his team killed off three power plays. Waite finished the night with 41 saves and was named the first star of the game as Moncton was outshot 43-18.

While the top line provided the crucial goal, the play of the third line was the difference maker. Rookie Benoit-Olivier Groulx had the first goal of the game, captain Keigan Goetz had a pair of breakaways from forced turnovers, and Joel Bishop had an assist and led the team with five hits.

“To win a championship and go far in the playoffs, you need all four lines to chip in,” said Fortier. “Our third line was our best line tonight.”

Groulx’s 15th goal of the season came from a slap shot after he received a drop pass from Bishop. The pair showed chemistry on the ice, reflective of their off-ice friendship that began in training camp.

“Me and Bish have a lot of chemistry. We’re in class together, we spend most of our time together. That goal was good for us,” said Groulx, who snapped a nine-game goalless streak.

After the game, Bishop was wearing a Viking helmet, the equivalent of a hard hat award given to the hardest working player after a win. It’s a new tradition that started when Goetz became team captain earlier this month.

“We’ve been on a little bit of skid lately. We’ve been playing some good teams, we’ve been playing some good hockey, just not being able to grind out a win,” said Bishop.

Starting his fifth straight game, rookie goalie Alex Gravel made 17 saves in front of 7,878 spectators at the Scotiabank Centre.