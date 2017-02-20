"I fell in love with the country:” new Canadians from Egypt, Bhutan, among 34 in Halifax citizenship ceremony

Thirty-four different storylines will share the same chapter as Canada welcomed its most recent citizens on Monday.

Standing against a backdrop of ship sails, 34 people from 16 countries took the oath of citizenship at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax.

Françoise Baylis, bioethicist and member of the Order of Canada, led the proceedings.

“You have made tough adjustments and you have made a conscious decision in favour of Canada,” she said in her speech to those waiting to take the oath.

“Today . . . Canada is declaring in favour of you.”

Monday’s ceremony was more than five years in the making for Kareem Gawdat.

Gawdat left his family in Cairo, Egypt, to study at Dalhousie University in 2011 in the hopes of becoming a doctor.

“Initially, I was just planning on coming here to study, but then I fell in love with the country,” he said.

Gawdat’s family joined him in Halifax a year after his arrival.

Both his parents struggled to find jobs, despite years as doctors back in Egypt. His father eventually returned to Cairo, while his mother started taking classes in Halifax, relearning the same material she had been practicing in Egypt.

“It would mean a lot to have the whole family live in a peaceful country such as Canada,” Gawdat said. “I wouldn’t have to fear that they might be in danger.”

“He didn’t want us to know how hard it was for him at first,” Nary Gawdat, who hopes to take the oath next year, said of her brother’s earliest months in Canada. But as the first winter passed, he began to grow roots in Halifax, according to Nary.

“He loved the student environment,” she said. “He met people from a similar culture and had friends from back home in Egypt.”

For the Baral family, Monday’s ceremony resolves nearly 27 years of uncertainty. Yadu Baral and his family fled the Buddhist Kingdom of Bhutan in 1990 because of the persecution they faced as Hindus.

They lived in a Nepalese refugee camp for 18 years before getting the opportunity to move to Canada in 2011.

“It’s something really exciting to be a Canadian citizen,” Baral said through a translation by his son, Mohan, who was born in the refugee camp and became a citizen three years ago.

“Being a person who’s never been a citizen or had an identity of any country, being a citizen [now] is something really healthy.”

Donald Julien, captain on the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, said he was proud to take part in the ceremony although it was far overdue.



“This is probably the first time a Mi’kmaq person stood here in front of new citizens. It should have happened a long time ago," Julien said.



As the new Canadians celebrated, Ukranian citizen Vadym Maznshevskyi looked on alongside two of his colleagues. The trio accepted an offer from their American employer to leave Ukraine and come to Canada last year amid the ongoing conflict in the country’s eastern territory.

Those who are Canadian at birth don’t always understand what it means to be born in a free country, according to Maznshevsyki, who stumbled across the event while visiting the museum.