Parking ban in effect overnight Monday

The parking ban will be in effect tonight so crews can tackle the snow left behind from last week’s walloping of snow.

The ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning to allow HRM crews to continue clearing streets and sidewalks of close to 80 centimetres of snow, a release said.

All available resources are being deployed to widen and remove snow from streets in areas that have been significantly narrowed by snowbanks, and open up priority catch basins.

Good progress is being made using large-scale snow blowers to cut back snowbanks along targeted streets, HRM said.

A “significant effort” is also underway to remove snow from sidewalks that haven’t been yet been serviced.

It is expected that priority sidewalks near schools, transit routes, and commercial areas will be completed by Tuesday morning.

It will take another few days for the remaining residential sidewalks to be fully cleared and accessible, while detailed snow removal work will be undertaken Monday night to improve sightlines at intersections, and increase accessibility and mobility at crosswalks and intersections.

Due to the exceptional weather events, HRM’s regular service timelines have not be met.