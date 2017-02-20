'It's not over:' union says teachers will keep fighting for classroom changes after bill passes

While a bill enforcing a contract on Nova Scotia teachers will likely pass Tuesday, their union says the fight for classroom reform will continue as educators have “woken up.”

The final reading of the bill will be held Tuesday, and when passed will end work-to-rule and enforce a wage package despite last Friday’s historic teacher strike. Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) president Liette Doucet said with a Liberal majority, it will undoubtedly pass.

“I know (teachers) are disappointed … however they won’t give up their fight, that’s for sure. They’ve woken up,” Doucet said in an interview.

“Through this whole thing, they’ve become empowered. They’re feeling proud to be teachers again.”

Doucet said even though it seems like Premier Stephen McNeil and the Liberals aren’t listening, a “real conversation” has been started with citizens, parents, and students who want to see specific changes like more resources for kids with disabilities and smaller class sizes.

After roughly 16 months of negotiations, three tentative agreements rejected by members, and weeks of work-to-rule, the new bill sets up working groups for inclusion and classroom conditions. But, Doucet said teachers were looking for immediate changes through negotiation and many can’t forgive the Liberals for legislating a contract.

“They’re just looking at the long road that is behind them now, but that hasn’t really ended,” Doucet said.

“It’s not over, but at the same time we’ve reached a turning point. We’re facing a government … that has taken away our rights.”

The NSTU will continue pressuring on the government through multiple avenues, possibly including the classroom conditions council if that’s available, Doucet said.