Halifax condo and mobile home owners to get tax refund, stormwater fee changing hands

Condo and mobile home owners who paid the municipality’s stormwater right-of-way fee more than once on their last tax bill are in for a discount this year, and they likely won’t be paying it again.

Halifax regional council voted at its meeting on Tuesday in favour of a staff recommendation to provide refunds for those who paid the $42 fee on multiple accounts.

The fee originates from a 2013 Utility and Review Board order that the municipality pay Halifax Water $3.9 million annually for stormwater run-off from municipal streets and sidewalks. Halifax Water used to collect a $39 fee from homeowners itself. Council voted in 2015 to bring the fee in house, raise it to $42, and charge it to each taxable account in the serviceable area.

That had the unintended consequence of charging some people two or three times: condo owners who also pay tax on storage units and parking spaces paid $42 for their condo, $42 for their storage unit, and $42 for their parking spaces, and mobile home owners paid $42 even though the owners of mobile home parks also paid $42.

The municipality is now going to pay those people back by providing one time tax discounts to more than 3,700 condo and mobile home accounts.

Council also voted Tuesday to start a process to change the way it collects that $3.9 million for Halifax Water.

Staff recommended creating an area tax rate, charging those within the Halifax Water stormwater area. Councillors rejected that recommendation, and chose to bring the issue full circle and put the responsibility back on Halifax Water.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn argued that in her district, which contains five mobile home parks, or land lease communities, the fee could "blow (some residents') entire budget.”

“That’s a bag of groceries for them,” she said.

“I say Halifax Water has the mechanism in place, let them have at ‘er.”

Coun. Sam Austin argued in favour of an area rate, and rejected the argument from Coun. Tim Outhit that the fee acts as a disincentive to density.

“I don’t think people make decisions on whether or not they’re gonna live in a single family house out there in the suburbs or in a condo downtown based on whether or not we charge them $20 or $30 on their taxes,” he said.

Staff will now write a bylaw asking Halifax Water to take back the billing responsibility. If council doesn’t pass that or another option by the end of March, the $3.9 million will automatically be put on the general tax rate – at a cost of $25 to the average homeowner.

District energy plan moves forward

Halifax regional council approved a plan at its Tuesday to require anything built on the future Cogswell redevelopment lands to tie into a thermal energy grid.

The recommendation comes from the municipality’s Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee, with a goal to require anything built on the future Cogswell Interchange redevelopment lands to be tied into what’s called a district energy system (DES).

To create the DES, Halifax Water would harness heat from the nearby sewage treatment plant to create thermal energy. The utility says that energy would be enough to provide heating and cooling to the Cogswell redevelopment area.

The municipality currently doesn’t have the power to require buildings be tied into a DES, so staff will seek charter amendments from the province to allow for one.

Coun. David Hendsbee also mused about using that energy to heat sidewalks in the area, which staff aren’t sure is feasible, but will look into.

The Cogswell project as a whole still does not have full council approval. That decision is to be made when the final design process for the redevelopment hits the 60 per cent completion mark, which is expected to happen this summer.

The goal of the redevelopment is to tear down the archaic system of ramps and overpasses currently taking up the space downtown, and create in its place up to 1,600 residential units, six acres of development, six acres of street space, four acres of public space, and three kilometres of bike lanes.

Transit infrastructure funding agreement approved

Funding for a list of 15 transit projects, including an electric bus pilot project, a bus rapid transit study, and new buses and ferries got the final green light at Halifax regional council on Tuesday.

The funding comes from the federal government’s Public Transportation Infrastructure Fund. The province is doling out the money through an agreement with the municipality, and the cost for the projects is shared 50-50 between the federal and municipal levels of government.

The federal portion of that funding accounts for $29.1 million for Halifax Transit projects, which also include bus stop improvements, a study on replacing the aging Mumford Terminal and upgrades to the Halifax Ferry Terminal.