Rejoice, street parkers: Halifax lifts parking ban

Rejoice, Haligonians, the enforcement of the winter parking ban has been lifted until further notice.

Snow removal crews are working around the clock to widen streets and clear sidewalks in the aftermath of a mighty storm that saw 80 centimetres of snow dumped on Halifax.

As the work continues, residents should be mindful of rolling or temporary street closures and abide by “no parking” signage, according to the city.

To avoid the risk of a ticket or being towed, the city said to ask these four questions:

Is the overnight parking ban currently being enforced?

Is your vehicle causing a safety issue?

Is it making the road impassable?

Is it impeding snow operations underway in the area?

According to the city, if the answer is yes to any of those questions, then stay off the streets and avoid penalties.