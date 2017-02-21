Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer back behind bars

The man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in Nova Scotia is back behind bars for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

In December, Christopher Calvin Garnier was granted bail in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.

The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.

Garnier's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, 2017.

On Tuesday, Garnier was at Halifax provincial court after being arrested Sunday in Cape Breton for three counts of breaching his recognizance.

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Woodworth said the breaches were for Garnier not being at home when he should have been while on house arrest on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

In a release, police say officers tried to contact Garnier at the two places he was allowed to reside at - first in Bedford and then at a home in Millville.

He was arrested on Sunday in Millville and taken back to Halifax by police.



CTV reports that the Crown is again opposing Garnier’s release. The accused will remain in custody until a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Campbell had served as a Truro police constable for six years before she died.

Campbell also served as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years in her hometown of Stellarton.

Her family has said she held a variety of jobs in the community before deciding to train as a police officer, finding a job in Truro as soon as she graduated.