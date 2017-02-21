Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes

A Halifax school board member wants the province to pay for lowering the distance students are eligible to take the bus, saying the current rate of 2.4 kilometres is still too far for many kids.

Nancy Jakeman, Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) member for Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage-Cole Harbour-Westphal, is presenting a motion at Wednesday's monthly meeting requesting Education Minister Karen Casey reduce the mandatory bus distance of 3.6 kilometers for the Governor in Council Education Act Regulations, and “provide appropriate funding.”

“I have more and more parents calling me, saying you know I’m worried about my elementary … kids that have to walk to school, especially with the snow that we’ve gotten lately. It’s really for safety reasons,” Jakeman said in an interview.

Although the province dictates kids living less than 3.6 kilometres from a school must walk and aren’t eligible for bus transporation, board funds over that amount so instead only elementary students under 2.4 kilometres must walk.

Jakeman, however, said that’s still too far.

With her district covering such a wide area, Jakeman said she often hears from parents in Cow Bay, Cherry Brook and other areas where there’s no sidewalks and busy highways on kids’ routes to school.

The mandatory distance is something that “hasn’t been reviewed in a long time", and Jakeman said it’s time for the province to look at lowering it to whatever distance (below two kilometres) is deemed appropriate.

The Nova Scotia School Boards Association (NSSBA) also tabelled a resolution at their 2014 AGM that suggested 1.6 kilometres for elementary, and 3 kilometres for secondary students.

Residents in Eastern Passage and Cole Harbour have been gathering signatures pushing for the change to eventually bring to their MLA to draw Casey’s attention, Jakeman said.