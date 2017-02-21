Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star

A group of kindergarten kids stood in shock as they stared into the sky from the sidewalk of Connolly Street.

In front of them stood a 15 -foot snowman decorated with a custom scarf, a pylon nose, and hockey puck eyes.

“His name is Chubby. Chubby the snowman,” said Stephen Flynn, one of the builders of the snowman, which has taken Halifax by storm.

Built over the weekend, Chubby the snowman has become a viral hit on social media, and with a constant stream of people stopping by to take photos with it, it has become the newest attraction in Halifax.

Initially, Chubby’s creation was just a way to get rid of snow and pass time, but it quickly became another video project for Flynn and his fiancé Cobie McFallon, who host a YouTube Channel called This Weekend.

“Each weekend, we do something cool and new, and film it,” said Flynn on Tuesday morning.

“It is all about just taking these ideas you thought would be cool to do as a kid, but taking them to a whole new level.”