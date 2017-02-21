What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council

Teachers have reason to be skeptical of a committee to study classroom conditions set up under Bill 75, according to a Halifax sociology professor.

By establishing the committee, Dr. Karen Foster of Dalhousie University said, the government is further signaling its intention to separate the teachers’ union’s ability to raise classroom conditions in the collective bargaining process.

“Up until now, [teachers] have been using collective bargaining as a way to draw attention to some of these issues that have gone unresolved for so long,” Foster said in an interview.

Leaving issues such as classroom sizes and funding to out of the collective bargaining process could set a dangerous precedent for other sectors, she added.

“It could just be a way of dampening protest and making people feel that there’s been some progress when really it’s just another set of bureaucratic hoops for people to jump through,” Foster said.

Others say the committee sets the opposite example.

Education consultant Paul Bennett does not see the committee as separate from the collective bargaining process, but the outcome of protracted negotiations.

“They’ve got a committee established in the contract, which is mandated to deal with these classroom issues … that is a precedent,” he told Metro.

Also, it wouldn’t be the best idea enshrine changes to the classroom in a teacher contract, according to Bennett.

“It limits your flexibility to move resources around to address new and emerging problems,” he said.

As the committee prepares to begin their work, Bennett said they must focus on undoing the harm that issues such as inclusion and student assessment have supposedly had on the education system.

“Many of the issues that have been raised are complex and not amenable to simple, immediate solutions,” he said. “People have to get down and roll-up their sleeves and restructure the system.”

The committee would be required to produce an interim report with some recommendations in April, and a final report within a year. Bennett said the last-minute amendment to include an arbitrator will “speed up the process whenever there’s a deadlock.”

But collective bargaining is supposed to be most reliable mechanism to negotiate with the government, according to Foster. She said teachers have reason to wonder whether their concerns will be addressed in a committee.