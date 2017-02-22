Argument between two men on Halifax street leads to stabbing
Regional police say the victim was stabbed by a box cutter in the hand.
An argument between two men on a Halifax street turned violent on Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Gottingen and Falkland streets after a 38-year-old suffered stab wounds to his hand.
According to police, the victim was in a dispute with another man near Cogswell and Gottingen, when the suspect swung a box cutter at him several times, and hit him in the hand.
The victim told police who the suspect was, and he arrested by officers about five minutes later in the area of Divas Lane and Adams Avenue.
The accused, a 31-year-old, is due in court Wednesday to face weapons and assault charges.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
