Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer to remain behind bars at least one more week

Christopher Calvin Garnier will remain behinds bars for at least another week.

Garnier appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax briefly on Wednesday morning related to three counts of breaching his bail conditions. Justice Michael Wood remanded him back to the Burnside jail until next Friday when a bail revocation hearing is set to take place.

In the same grey sweater and blue shirt as when he was arraigned on Tuesday, the Halifax man managed a smile as he watched his family take their seats.

Before the hearing began, Garnier and his father, Vince, mouthed unintelligible words to each other from across the courtroom.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested Garnier on Sunday. Police said they made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact him on Feb. 17 and 18 at the two locations he was allowed to reside – one in Bedford and the other in Millville, outside of Sydney

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell. In December, he was granted bail in Nova Scotia Supreme Court and put under 24-hour house arrest with several conditions.

When someone is alleged of breaching their bail conditions, it’s the Crown’s concern that the plan is not operating as it should, Crown Prosecutor Christine Driscoll told reporters outside the courtroom.

If the Crown successfully argues their position, Garnier’s bail under the homicide charge would be revoked and his defence would be required to show cause as to whether he should released.

“My son abided by his conditions entirely and we have ample evidence of that and we’re confident in our lawyers to produce that evidence,” Vince Garnier said in an interview on Tuesday with Metro.

The father didn’t speak to reporters on Wednesday.