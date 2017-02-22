Culturally relevant teaching best way to help African Nova Scotian, Indigenous kids: report

If students are asked to write about a park, they all might not describe green grass, a pond, or room for a BBQ.

Having teachers understand the cultural backgrounds of their students, while unpacking their own bias, misconceptions and expectations, are all part of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy (CRP) that the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) has been rolling out over the past three years aimed at closing the achievement gap for African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students.

Marlene Ruck-Simmonds, Senior Diversity Advisor for HRSB, updated the board Wednesday night on what’s been happening since facilitators began professional development on the subject for administrators, teachers, and support staff in 2014, and what’s still needed.

“We’re trying to right our system … like a ship that we’re trying to turn around in the middle of a big ocean. Doing so takes a lot of tenacity,” Ruck-Simmonds told the board.

For a basic definition, Ruck-Simmonds said pedagogy is how and why people teach the way they do, including their behaviours, and belief systems.

All CRP starts with teachers and staff getting to know individual students and how their culture is an asset, like what their background and life outside school is like, Ruck-Simmonds said. Then bridges can be built by teachers bringing things their students know specifically about from their communities into the classroom, to make them feel valued and comfortable.

“People are not always conscious of what they’ve come to understand and accept in reality,” Ruck-Simmonds said, adding that the next step is helping people change their practice.

Superintendent Elwin LeRoux said the key is how facilitators come from a positive place to show how including students’ culture can bring strength, and can be as simple as language choice.

If a teacher asks students to write about a park, and they’re grading on “green trees,” that might not be every student’s lived experience “at all,” LeRoux said.

“You’ve missed what I bring to my learning, and you’ve actually framed something that might exclude me,” he said from a student’s perspective.

“Helping someone see that … might open their eyes to something else.”

In a video, Indigenous facilitator Toni Goree said bringing community into schools would also be responsible, like having elders conduct healing and talking circles, or the Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre hosting celebratory events with drumming groups and discussion.

“Our learners are accepted and they’re successful in communities. It’s the framework of education and the system that needs to be able to change to appreciate who they are, so they feel free to bring themselves and they can experience that same success,” Ruck-Simmonds said.