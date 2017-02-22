Extracurricular activities are now up to teachers: Nova Scotia education minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's education minister says it will be up to teachers to decide whether they participate in extracurricular activities as they adjust to a contract imposed on them through legislation.

Karen Casey says the province's 9,300 public school teachers are in a transition period now that their work-to-rule job action was halted by a contract imposed Tuesday by the Liberal government, which ended a 16-month contract dispute.

Casey says she thinks many teachers want to get back to helping with extracurricular activities, but it will be up to them to decide whether to volunteer their time for activities that are not part of the contract.

The province also announced details Wednesday on its council to improve classroom conditions.

The Education Department says the council — which will be co-chaired by government and union representatives and include nine teachers, a parent and a student — will be formed by March 7.

The department says a facilitator will also work with the committee and an arbitrator will be appointed in the event the co-chairs cannot agree on a recommendation.