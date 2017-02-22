Big dig almost complete: Halifax finally scaling back snow clearing following blizzard

Streets and sidewalks in Halifax are finally getting back to normal.

Spokesperson Tiffany Chase said Wednesday that the municipality is starting to scale back snow clearing operations, which have been running 24/7 since last Sunday, though crews will still be out removing snow and widening downtown streets overnight.

The usual service standards for streets and sidewalks were thrown out the window after last week’s blizzard was deemed an “exceptional weather event,” but the municipality estimated last Wednesday that sidewalks on main roads and bus routes would be cleared in 10 to 12 days.

“We made that estimate to manage expectations when we first looked at the conditions following the first event that delivered the 50 to 55 centimetre snow fall,” she said.

“We had every piece of available equipment and crew out there to tackle the sidewalks.”

Chase said the sidewalks on main roads and bus routes were done by Tuesday, and all residential sidewalks in the municipality would be cleared by Thursday night. All 2,500 bus stops are clear as well.

But clearing and removing the 80 centimetres of snow that fell last week has meant taking on some extra costs.

The municipality had to bring in extra snow blowers for streets (it only has one), dump trucks to haul snow away, blower attachments for sidewalk equipment, and front-end loaders and backhoes.

“This event would have incurred additional expenditures in terms of additional equipment and the overtime costs that we will have incurred from going on a 24/7 operation for the past 10 or 11 days,” Chase said.

That doesn’t mean the municipality is over budget just yet though. They’ll look for available surpluses in other departments within transportation and public works, or other municipal business units. There’s also a reserve account for winter operations.

The total budget for snow clearing this year was $22.5 million. Chase said there’s a delay in reporting the numbers, but as of Jan. 31, the municipality had spent about $11.4 million.