Nova Scotia cultural plan eschews province's traditional stereotype

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is making a shift away from traditional, tartan-tinged notions about its culture.

The Nova Scotia government has unveiled its first comprehensive plan to promote the province's culture and creative economy — and there's no mention of bagpipes, fiddles or Highland dancing.

The 29-page document places a heavy emphasis on promoting aboriginal culture and bolstering the province's "diverse and creative communities."

The word Celtic doesn't appear in the report, though there is a nod to strengthening the province’s cultural offices, including Gaelic Affairs, African Nova Scotian Affairs and Acadian Affairs.

Among the 60 recommendations is a call to create a culture innovation fund, but there is no dollar figure attached.