Nova Scotia government looks to embrace cultural diversity with new plan

Premier Stephen McNeil says a new cultural plan for Nova Scotia will ‘come alive’ despite it being vague on cost and many details.

At Pier 21 event on Wednesday, the Liberal government said the plan, dubbed Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan, will contribute to the province’s diverse and creative communities, and will guide the government in its decision making.

The plan is broken into six steps, or “themes,” which outline the different actions to be taken for each category, such as the promotion of creativity and innovation.

The plan has a heavy focus on the Mi’kmaq culture, with nods to other diversities such as African Nova Scotians and Acadians, shifting away from the province’s Celtic stereotypes.

"The Mi'kmaq have a very rich and distinct culture; we hold the founding culture of what is now Nova Scotia," said Chief Wilbert Marshall, lead chief of Culture, Heritage and Archeology for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs.

“Before, we would never be consulted or asked, but this is our words this time. We had a group of our own people from different communities be involved in this. We had our own voice on what we wanted in here.”

At the press conference, guest speakers talked about the importance and value of culture and creativity in Nova Scotia, and introduced cultural performances from the Maritime Bhangra Group and the Samqwan Boyz.

McNeil spoke at the press conference about new money going towards the plan, as well as funding to Screen Nova Scotia to help support local talent, but details on the plan such as budgets and costs were vague.

“I assure you, this plan will come alive,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“This plan is not for us to be able to say we have checked the box on the commitment we have made to Nova Scotians. We are committed to making sure our culture comes alive.”

New film funding could fill void left by tax credit cut

New funding stemming from a newly announced action plan could help young Nova Scotians in the film industry get their ideas to the big screen.

Screen Nova Scotia, which represents over 1,600 Nova Scotians in the film industry, will be receiving new funding to help develop new talent as part of the province’s new Culture Action Plan.

The plan, announced Wednesday morning at a press conference, will help support diversity, culture and creativity in Nova Scotia, and has outline the creation of new funds to promote and support local talent.

This new funding is a big step toward getting back in the game, said Mike Volpe, Chair of the Screen Nova Scotia Board of Directors.

“For film writers, this is a great way to get the government back into the development process of the film industry. In order to find the next Trailer Park Boys, or This Hour Has 22 Minutes, it is important for these young writers to be able to get their ideas out there.”

The new funding and involvement from the government will be instrumental in helping local film talent, as the support has been lacking since the film tax credit program was cut in 2015, said Volpe.

“When they cut the tax credit program, it meant young writers in Nova Scotia didn’t have the support to get their ideas onto a screen, and that support is important.”

The Six Themes of Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan:

- Promote Mi’kmaq culture

- Promote creativity and innovation

- Strengthen education, partnerships and understanding

- Advance cultural diversity

- Excellence in cultural Stewardship