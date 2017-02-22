Nova Scotia health agency not setting targets on knee, hip surgeries: auditor

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province's largest health authority has fallen short on two-year-old recommendations on wait-time reporting for knee and hip surgeries.

Michael Pickup says in a report released today the Nova Scotia Health Authority has only completed two of the seven recommendations made in 2014 dealing with operating room usage and surgical wait-time reporting.

Pickup says the province continues to have the longest wait times for knee and hip surgeries in Canada, yet the health authority has yet to give citizens a clear target of how long they must await for the operations.

The auditor general also says in the report that he's concerned with slow progress by the Department of Transportation in making in carrying out 35 recommendations for improvement in its mechanical branch.

He also noted the Tri-County Regional School Board has yet to complete a study to understand the below average performance of its students.