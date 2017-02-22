Police looking for three suspects after 79-year-old woman robbed in Bedford

Police are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a 79-year-old woman.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says a 79-year-old woman was shopping at a pharmacy on the Bedford Highway on Jan. 27 around noon when she had her wallet stolen from her purse. She noticed it was missing after leaving the pharmacy and called police.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw three suspects working together and watching her enter her credit card PIN. As the woman left the store, police say one of the suspects blocked the exit so that she had to brush by him.

The victim noticed her wallet was missing when she got to her car, went back into the pharmacy and couldn’t find it, then called police and her bank.

The bank told her there’d been “several unauthorized transactions on her bank account from other locations in Bedford.”

“The victim lost a substantial amount of money in this theft,” police said.

The three suspects are described as two men – one about 25 years old with a slim build and the other about 30 years old with a medium build – and a woman about 35 years old with a slim build and a “flat nose.”