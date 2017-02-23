Big night for Halifax Mooseheads rookie in road win over Moncton Wildcats

Halifax Mooseheads rookie defenceman Mathieu Charlebois had a night to remember against the Moncton Wildcats.

Seven minutes after scoring his first QMJHL goal, Charlebois found the back of the net again to lead the Mooseheads to a 5-3 win in Moncton on Thursday night.

A hard-working defender, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Charlebois snapped an 11-game pointless streak and finished the night with two goals and a pair of assists. He now has 14 points on the season.

“That’s not something we expect from him, to come into a game and carry us offensively, but it’s always nice when different players can contribute,” said assistant coach Jon Greenwood.

“The guys on the bench and in the room were really happy to see him get rewarded.”

Forwards Otto Somppi, Arnaud Durandeau and Raphaël Lavoie also scored for Halifax.

The game was the second in a home-in-home series with Halifax winning both, including a 2-1 win on Monday. It was the 25th consecutive loss for the rebuilding Moncton Wildcats, two off the QMJHL record of 27 held by the 1975-76 Shawinigan Dynamos.

“Our big focus right now is not about who we’re playing, it’s about how we’re playing,” said Greenwood. “We’re happy with how we played these last two games, particularly tonight.”

Rookie goalie Alex Gravel made 22 saves in his sixth consecutive start.