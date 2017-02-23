From Blue Rodeo to craft beer: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Blue Rodeo at the Scotiabank Centre

Just over a year since the band’s last Halifax show, Blue Rodeo is back in town this weekend with a new album. The show at the Scotiabank Centre gets underway at 8 p.m. Saturday, with Toronto alt-country veterans the Sadies opening up. The Halifax stop is part of the second leg of Blue Rodeo’s tour in support of the band’s latest album, 1000 Arms. Tickets are still available for between $59 and $72 at the box office, by phone at (902) 451-1221, at some Superstore locations, and online at ticketatlantic.com.

The Herd takes on the Titan at home

Fresh off an away game in Moncton, the Halifax Mooseheads are hosting the Acadie–Bathurst Titan Friday night at the Scotiabank Centre. The match is one of just 10 games, four at home, left for the Herd in the QMJHL regular season, and both teams are fighting for prime playoff positioning. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available at the box office and online.

Craft Beer Cottage Party at the market

For those eager to forget the winter blues and jump into summer, a craft beer sampling party will be held Saturday at the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market. The Craft Beer Cottage Party is new to the Savour Food & Wine Festival, and will have unlimited sample beers from local and nearby craft breweries. There will also be live performances, areas to lounge and relax and summer-inspired games and activities for revellers to join in on. The party kicks off at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $60 plus tax, with premium and hotel packages available.

Mother Mother at the Marquee

Indie rockers Mother Mother will be playing two shows at The Marquee Ballroom with special guests on Friday and Saturday nights. Hailing from Vancouver, B.C., the band kicked off their cross Canada tour earlier this month in support of their latest album, No Culture. The five-piece band formed in 2005 and has released six albums, filled with their own blend of indie rock, alternative and new wave. Sharing the stage with them both nights is progressive rock band We Are The City, also from Vancouver, B.C. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $39.99 at the door.

Fast and Female Olympians in Dartmouth