Halifax police looking for suspects who approached girls

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding suspects who approached girls in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl was walking near Duffus Street and Novalea Drive at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a man said hello from his car, then parked nearby and walked towards the girl. She ran home and told her mother.

The suspect is described as a bald black man in his 30s about 5’8” tall with a medium build driving a dark grey sedan.

In the second incident, a 10-year-old girl was walking near Greenpark Close when a man pulled out of an underground parking lot and asked her to get in his car. She ran home and told her mother.

That suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old white man with shoulder length black hair, a goatee and a nose piercing, driving a black sedan.