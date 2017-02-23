Halifax police looking for suspects who approached girls
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to help find suspects in two unrelated, yet similar incidents of men attempting to lure girls.
In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl was walking near Duffus Street and Novalea Drive at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a man said hello from his car, then parked nearby and walked towards the girl. She ran home and told her mother.
The suspect is described as a bald black man in his 30s about 5’8” tall with a medium build driving a dark grey sedan.
In the second incident, a 10-year-old girl was walking near Greenpark Close when a man pulled out of an underground parking lot and asked her to get in his car. She ran home and told her mother.
That suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old white man with shoulder length black hair, a goatee and a nose piercing, driving a black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.