'Our humanity will overcome our hatred:' Halifax woman part of national Muslim delegation supporting M-103

While a Halifax social activist is concerned by a rising tide of anti-Muslim hostilities, she said a unified government condemnation would help pacify the current.

Rana Zaman was the sole Nova Scotia representative in a delegation of Muslim Canadians who went to Ottawa this week in support of M-103. The motion calls on the House of Commons to “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism,” and asks the government establish a committee to study the issue.

“I wanted to let them know that sadly this level of racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, xenophobia, is in all parts [of the country],” Zaman said of the message she brought to MPs on Tuesday.

“We in the Maritimes are also feelings its affects.”

The motion was tabled in response to a massacre at a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead on Jan. 31.

While motions are non-binding and simply express an opinion, some members of the Conservative caucus maintain their opposition on the grounds it will stifle free speech and does not clearly define Islamophobia.

Zaman, who is also the provincial NDP nominee for the riding of Clayton Park West, said the push back was based on “misdirection, misinformation, [and] a further stoking of fears”.

“They are making it seem like this is going to be a law, rather than a harmless motion, which is the equivalent of a suggestion or request,” she said in an interview.

The Conservative position is inconsistent with previous ones, according to Zaman. The concerns over free speech were far more subdued in October when a motion condemning all forms of Islamophobia was passed unanimously.

“At that time no one asked, ‘what is the definition of Islamophobia?’ because they all knew exactly what it meant,” she said. “Why has it all of a sudden become ambiguous?”

Zaman was in Ottawa the same day an alternative motion was presented without specific mention of Isalmophobia.

“You are then negating that Islamophobia is an issue, you are denying that this is the current situation,” Zaman said of the alternative motion, which was subsequently voted down.

Amid the “frightening atmosphere” generated by the election of Donald Trump, Zaman said the government must unify behind this motion to preserve “unity and harmony” in our own country.

“I believe in our core we are all human beings, and I believe our humanity will overcome our hatred if we are open to that humanity.”