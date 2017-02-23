Nova Scotia sports seasons cut short after teachers' work-to-rule

Young athletes will miss out on regional and provincial championships for a handful of winter sports after an announcement on the recent interruption of school sports from the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF).

NSSAF reviewed the current season of winter school sports and decided to cut the season short for basketball, wrestling, snowboarding, skiing, curling and hockey.

“The decision was a product of the calendar,” said Stephen Gallant, executive director of the NSSAF.

“We took a look at the schedule, and we concluded there was just no time to continue this season. It was just not logistically possible.”

The cancelled sports seasons were interrupted in December by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union's work-to-rule job action, and have been on hiatus since then.

Aside from the cut winter sports, the remaining NSSAF sports, such as badminton, cheerleading and rugby, will continue as scheduled throughout the year.

The decision to cut the rest of the season, and the championships for this season is not permanent, as they will continue through the 2017-18 year as scheduled.

“Our intention with this decision is to move forward. We will have a full schedule for the remaining sports this year, and the others will continue next year as planned,” said Gallant.