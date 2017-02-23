Seven cases of measles confirmed in Halifax, risk remains low: health official

HALIFAX — Health officials have confirmed four more cases of the measles in the Halifax area — bringing the total of known cases in Nova Scotia to seven.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority first notified the public last week about three people who had become infected, saying it was the first time in nine years that the highly contagious infection had been reported.

The medical officer of health, Dr. Trevor Arnason, says all of the current cases involve young adults.

Arnason says it's not surprising that more cases have been found given how contagious the virus is, but he says it's a positive sign that the overall number remains low.

He says the risk to the general public remains low and most people are protected by being vaccinated.