TalkJustice campaign seeking Nova Scotia justice system stories

Have you had a recent experience with the Nova Scotia justice system?

A new community engagement project is asking Nova Scotians for their stories and experiences, both bad and good, with the province’s legal system to help make future changes.

The #TalkJustice campaign, originally launched in 2014 by the Access to Justice Coordinating Committee (A2JCC), has reached its second phase, and is now collecting stories as a way to research how the justice system can be improved.

“Too many people still view our legal system as unfamiliar and intimidating,” said Chief Justice Michael MacDonald in a press release.

“This is about putting the public first and improving access to justice for all Nova Scotians.”

This new phase will take stories submitted to the campaign’s website, and run them through research software, which will help reveal patterns and relationships between people’s legal experiences.

This data will be used to help create small ‘safe-to-fail’ experiments, which will test possible solutions to improve access to justice and the legal system.

Although the campaign is associated to a hashtag, stories are not collected via Twitter or Facebook, but instead through the #TalkJustice website at talkjustice.ca, or by downloading the free app available on both iPhone and Android devices.