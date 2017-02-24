Halifax man charged after robbery, brutal assault with wrench

A 36-year-old Halifax man has been charged for a robbery at Trove Boutique on Herring Cove Road Thursday afternoon.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police says at 12:14 pm, a man entered Trove Boutique, walked behind the counter and hit an employee "multiple times in the back of the head with a wrench" before grabbing a cash box with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man fled from the store, and was seen running down McMullen Road before turning left onto Circle Drive.

Police were searching the area when a K-9 unit found the emptied cash box, a white hat and gloves in the 100 block of Herring Cove Road.

They arrested the suspect outside a business on Herring Cove Road at 3:10 pm. Police were given a search warrant, and searched an apartment building in the 100 block of Herring Cove Road later that evening.

The suspect has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and will appear in Halifax provincial court on April 6.