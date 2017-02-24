Police in Nova Scotia find $250,000 worth of stolen machinery

A property search involving a drone has led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen machinery and equipment.

In a press release, Lunenburg District RCMP say members from the RCMP and the South Shore and Kings County Integrated Street Crime Units searched a property on Northfield Road on Wednesday.

During the search, they found approximately $250,000 worth of stolen machinery and equipment, which included a New Holland skid steer, five ‘goose neck’ trailers, a Kioti side by side ATV and numerous power tools.

They also found smaller trailers and tractor attachments which were also stolen.

Police stayed on scene into Thursday while the evidence was processed and hauled away and an aerial drone was used by the RCMP to survey the area.

The stolen equipment is from various areas of the province, and investigators are working on locating the suspect or suspects, as well as determining the equipment’s owners.