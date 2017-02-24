Police in Nova Scotia say they’ve uncovered a conspiracy to import more than a tonne of cocaine from Columbia into Canada.

In a news release, RCMP say six people are facing a total of 23 charges after an investigation known as Operation Halfpenny that began in Cape Breton and lasted a year and a half.

Police say they launched the investigation after receiving some undisclosed information in the spring of 2015. The news release is short on details of the alleged international conspiracy, but a RCMP staff sergeant is quoted saying the cocaine “was destined for our streets in Nova Scotia and for provinces across Canada.”

On Thursday, police arrested four men in Arichat, West Arichat, Baddeck and Hubley and found 25 firearms, ammunition, three prohibited weapons, tactical equipment, a stolen vehicle, hash and cash. They arrested another man in Ontario on Thursday, and another man in Ontario on Friday.

Andrew Francis Frank, 59, of West Arichat; Donald Gordon Mugford, 35, of Baddeck; and Wayne Bennie Mury, 43, of Arichat all face charges of trafficking and possession of cocaine. Frank and Mugford also face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Douglas Eric Andrew Fredericks, 54, of Hubley; Jacek Mucha, 47, of Oakville, ON; and Raymond J.Y. Lachapelle, 53, of Hawkesbury, ON all face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Fredericks appeared and Mugford both appeared in Halifax provincial court this week and were released on conditions. They’re due back in court in March. and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 20 at 1:30 p.m.