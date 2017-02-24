After employment woes, trans woman in Halifax fielding job offers

A trans woman has received a handful of job offers only hours after Metro Halifax told her story, and future employment may be right around the corner.

Rose Boudreau spoke to Metro on Thursday about her struggle to find a job as a trans woman, and her concerns of prejudice from employers, but within three hours of the story being released, she had received her first offer with others rolling in the next morning.

“It felt awesome,” said Boudreau.

“Getting these calls and messages really made me feel valued. It was a great response, and made me feel like a weight was lifted off my chest.”

The 22-year-old received multiple offers out of the blue from companies around Halifax, and is set up for a future interview with Keith’s Brewery, which she says seems very promising.

“These companies contacted me under their own volition. I hadn’t even applied to them, they just wanted to help me.”

Only recently transitioning and being relatively new to the community, the support and offers have made her feel accepted and valued as a part of society, she said.

“Being able to have that platform to get my voice and story out has really helped. It connected me with people who support me and want to help.”

Her thoughts and words are her own, and she knows not everyone faces what she has, but she hopes her story will help others that need it, she said.