Two men charged after Halifax police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine, loaded handgun
After a traffic stop on Washmill Lake Drive, Halifax Regional Police searched a nearby home and found cocaine, fentanyl pills, cash and a loaded handgun.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have charged two Halifax men after seizing drugs, including fentanyl, cash and a loaded weapon.
A release from Halifax Regional Police says they pulled a vehicle over at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday on Washmill Lake Drive and arrested a man.
About 15 minutes later, police searched a home on nearby Kraal Terrace, and found cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and a loaded handgun. They arrested another man there.
Dawson Lewis Carrington Jordan, 28, and Jonathon Edward Lawrence White, 27, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, along with “numerous weapons related charges.” The pair was expected in court in Halifax on Friday.