Two men charged after Halifax police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine, loaded handgun

Police have charged two Halifax men after seizing drugs, including fentanyl, cash and a loaded weapon.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says they pulled a vehicle over at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday on Washmill Lake Drive and arrested a man.

About 15 minutes later, police searched a home on nearby Kraal Terrace, and found cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and a loaded handgun. They arrested another man there.