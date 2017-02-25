Police search for driver who dragged officer down road during escape

PICTOU, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help to find a young driver they say dragged an officer for about 15 metres down a highway while trying to speed away from authorities.

Pictou County District RCMP say an officer stopped the driver for a brief conversation at a highway checkpoint in Alma early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver abruptly accelerated the car, catching the officer's shoulder and dragging him down the road until he managed to free himself.

They say the car fled eastbound on Highway 4 in what is described as an old, blue two-door Chevrolet or Pontiac.