Police search for suspect in Halifax area stabbing that

HALIFAX — Police are looking for a suspect in what they believe to be a random stabbing in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a reported stabbing in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

They say a man was found suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Police say the man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

