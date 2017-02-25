Police search for suspect in Halifax area stabbing that
HALIFAX — Police are looking for a suspect in what they believe to be a random stabbing in the Halifax area.
Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a reported stabbing in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.
They say a man was found suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.
Police say the man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.
