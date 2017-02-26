'An engineering feat': Workday traffic flows during Halifax bridge overhaul

HALIFAX — The 46th and final section of the decades-old Macdonald Bridge has been replaced, finishing the nearly two-year-long effort to redeck the suspension bridge spanning Halifax Harbour.

The Macdonald Bridge, which is one of two overpasses connecting Halifax with its sprawling suburbs, has been closed on weekends since March 2015 while crews did the work.

They spliced the suspended structure into about 20-metre-long sections weighing up to 150 tonnes that were lowered onto trucks or barges in the harbour.

They then put in new deck segments to fill the gaps in time for daily rush-hour traffic.

A spokesperson for the local authority responsible for the bridges called the final installation an "engineering feat" and says it's the second time that an entire suspended structure has been replaced while allowing about tens of thousands of crossings on an average workday.

The redecking process was pioneered on the Lion's Gate Bridge in Vancouver more than a decade ago.

Alison MacDonald of Halifax Harbour Bridges says the redecking phase of the construction project was originally scheduled to wrap up in fall 2016 but progress has been stalled by brisk winds and poor weather.

MacDonald says this weekend's "major milestone" should bring an end to routine weekend closures, but the bridge will still be shut down from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

She says pedestrians who have been forced to use a shuttle service since the bridge's sidewalks and bike lanes were closed last summer should be able to cross without a car some time next month.

MacDonald says the next tasks include replacing the floor beams beneath the deck and suspension cables as well as dehumidifying the bridge's main cable.