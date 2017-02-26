Big work on Big Lift project to spell end of weekend closures on Macdonald Bridge

Weekend closures for the Macdonald Bridge are becoming a thing of the past for now, but it’s not the end of disruption for drivers.

The latest phase of the massive Big Lift project is wrapping up with the final segment of decking being laid Sunday, but there are more closures are on the horizon.

“There is still a lot of work to do to the bridge, such as repaving and working on the bike and walkways,” said Allison Currie, community engagement officer at Halifax Harbour Bridges, with the Macdonald scheduled to be open to drivers next weekend.



“This also means there is a ton of welding to do, so there will be five more weekend closures between April and August.”

The bridge will also continue to close on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow workers to continue work on the bridge.

“The bridge is safe for people to drive on,” said Currie.

“Closing on the weekdays allows workers to do normal maintenance, but also allows them to continue working on the needed welding, repaving and on the bike and walkways.”

The walkways are the next project they’ll tackle, and although no exact opening date could be given, they estimate there is another four to six weeks of work left for them.

“We know the public are eager to get them open, and so are we,” said Currie.

“Coming to the end of this phase is a huge milestone for the project, it was a lot of work and we appreciate the public’s patience."