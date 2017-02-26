Halifax Mooseheads can't hold off first-place Saint John Sea Dogs in road loss

The Halifax Mooseheads held a lead twice against the top team in the QMJHL, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a road win on Sunday afternoon.

A power-play goal from Saint John Sea Dogs centre Matthew Highmore late in the second period was the eventual game winner in a 5-3 Mooseheads loss.

“We played a good game. A few details here and there, but nobody played a perfect game,” said head coach André Tourigny.

“If you look at the opposition and the performance, we have to be honest. We worked really hard, we were almost there.”

Both teams scored on the power play but also conceded short-handed goals. For Halifax, leading scorer Max Fortier netted his 30th goal and 82nd point while short handed.

Captain Keigan Goetz and 20-year-old Jake Coughler gave the Mooseheads two leads in the first half of the game. Nico Hischier finished with a pair of assists.

Alexis Gravel started for the eight consecutive game, making 18 saves.

The Mooseheads play the first-place Sea Dogs three more times, including on the road Wednesday.