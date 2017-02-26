'She's a lucky person:' Woman and her two dogs fall through ice in Nova Scotia

A Hants County woman and her two dogs are lucky to be alive after they fell through the ice on a river at a local park.

Brooklyn Fire Department deputy chief Doug Pynch said it could have been much worse.

The woman was walking her two dogs at Smileys Provincial Park around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, when they suddenly ran out to the ice covered river.

The dogs fell through the ice and were trapped underneath it.

The woman went out to the river, falling through the ice herself and broke the ice with her arms and fists to get the dogs out. Luckily, everyone involved managed to get back to land safely, albeit much colder.

Pynch, one of the first to arrive at the scene said they were conducting ice rescue training before getting the call for aid.

“It was quite a scenario,” Pynch said. “I got the phone call from the female, saying she had gone through the water and that her dogs went through the water. It ended up being a very real scenario instead of a fake scenario.”

Fire departments from Summerville, Rawdon and members from the fire fighters school came as well.

“We packed our gear up and headed that way, it was a quick response,” he said.

Pynch said the conditions in the park made it difficult to access the scene with vehicles, with the main path inside the park not plowed and the gate locked.

Pynch was also accompanied by two off-duty paramedics.

“It worked out well, we had a lot of people who were trained on how to deal with this scenario at the time,” he said.

Pynch said another female who was with the person at the time was heading back to the entrance, with the two dogs with her, and pointed Pynch in the direction of the person who had been in the water.

“I took off running towards her location, yelling her name, I knew the person,” he said. “I yelled again and she yelled back, and I knew at that point that she was out of the ice.”

Pynch said the woman managed to pull herself out of the river after freeing her dogs.

The woman was carried to an ambulance roughly half a kilometre away before being sent to the Hants Community Hospital in Windsor. Pynch said she had some bruises from breaking through the ice and mild hypothermia.

“Cell phone service there is terrible at best, but she threw her bag on shore before jumping in after the dogs,” he said. “She did go up to her neck in the water. Luckily she didn’t go in underneath the ice, it could have been a lot worse. She’s a lucky person.”

Pynch said the animals were relatively fine, cold, but recovered.

In his 26 years as a volunteer fire fighter, Pynch said he’s dealt with two ice rescues, including this one, in his career.