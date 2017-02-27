Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother's care: N.S. judge

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a boy who was five years old and weighed 132 pounds when he was taken from his mother will not return to her care, saying living with her is too hazardous to his health.

Judge Robert Gregan says the child's weight was a serious health issue when he was taken into the care of Community Services in May 2015.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court decision released Monday says the boy gained about 18 pounds between October 2014 and May 2015, and in his view the mother was in denial about the seriousness of his health situation.

Gregan notes the boy's pediatrician said he was at risk of seriously harming his liver and other organs.

He also says the mother was not administering the child's ADHD medications properly, and would over-medicate if she felt he was out of control.

Gregan ordered that the boy, who is now seven years old and under 80 pounds, be placed in the permanent care of Community Services.