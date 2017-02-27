Halifax police say 3,000 drug-related exhibits unaccounted for in records

Halifax police say 3,000 of nearly 10,000 stored exhibits had gone unaccounted for, including quantities of drugs and more than 200 cash items.

Chief Jean-Michel Blais said the force is very confident its officers had done nothing "untoward," as he gave the city police commission an update today of an exhibit audit released last June.

Blais says searches of records systems are ongoing for the missing items, and while some have been found, he doesn't know at this point how many.

Police say 34 of 72 missing exhibits in the original audit have been located, while it's believed that 32 of the remaining 38 items were destroyed.