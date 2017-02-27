Higher percentage of people in Halifax are without family doctor: survey

HALIFAX — A recent survey suggests that 20 per cent of Halifax residents don't have access to a family doctor.

The study commissioned by Communications Nova Scotia says access to doctors in Halifax is 80 per cent — lower than the provincial rate of 86 per cent.

Dr. Frances Moriarty, who's been practising since 1978, says the numbers are troubling, adding she can't name a single doctor in Dartmouth who's currently accepting new patients.

She says she was supposed to retire in December, but can't find a replacement and, in fact, is still looking for a family doctor herself after hers retired three years ago.

The survey of 400 Nova Scotians was conducted in October, and is accurate within 4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

The Health Department says 22 new nursing professionals will be added to collaborative practices across the province, which will give 14,000 more Nova Scotians access to primary care.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the survey shows access to family doctors has declined under the Liberals.