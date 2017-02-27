Man allegedly attempts to abduct young girl from Nova Scotia hotel

TRURO, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct an eight-year-old girl from a hotel in Truro.

Truro police Insp. Rob Hearn says several young girls were on the second floor of the hotel near a vending machine on Saturday around 5 p.m. when they were approached by a stranger.

Hearn says the man put his hands on one of the girls, as if to "to keep the child with him," and the girls screamed and resisted.

He says the children managed to get away from the man and run to their parents.

Hearn says the man fled the area, and police are still looking for him.