Man suffers serious head injuries after assault inside vehicle in Dartmouth
Police say there was a dispute over a woman that they both knew.
A man was left with a serious head wound after being assaulted by another man in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call near the 200 block of Victoria Road on Sunday night, and found a man suffering from a serious head wound.
The suspect was at the scene, and was arrested for the assault, a police release states.
Police note the assault happened in the suspect’s vehicle after a disagreement regarding a woman they both knew.
Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.