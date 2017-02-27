Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
A call came into a hotel in Truro where it's alleged a man tried to grab the child.
Truro Police received a complaint of a person attempting to abduct an eight-year-old girl at a local hotel during the weekend.
Police were called around 5 p.m. on Saturday about a suspicious male who physically tried to abduct a girl, but was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
The man is described as being about six feet tall and was dressed in black. His face was partially covered and it is believed he may have a tattoo near one of his eyes.
Truro Police are investigating and asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 902-895-5351.