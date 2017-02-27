Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl

Truro Police received a complaint of a person attempting to abduct an eight-year-old girl at a local hotel during the weekend.

Police were called around 5 p.m. on Saturday about a suspicious male who physically tried to abduct a girl, but was unsuccessful and fled on foot.

The man is described as being about six feet tall and was dressed in black. His face was partially covered and it is believed he may have a tattoo near one of his eyes.